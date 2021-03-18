Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, gainers surpassed losers 639 to 523, while 412 counters were unchanged, 676 untraded and 27 others suspended. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Technology, financial services and industrial products & services counters continued to lead the uptrend on Bursa Malaysia at mid-afternoon today.

At 3.01pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 7.72 points to 1,632.69 versus Wednesday’s close of 1,624.97.

The index opened 1.21 points firmer at 1,626.18.

Total volume stood at 6.3 billion shares worth RM3.09 billion.

Of the heavyweights, IHH increased six sen to RM5.34, Public Bank was four sen higher at RM4.28, and Genting Bhd expanded 18 sen to RM5.48.

Press Metal was 16 sen higher at RM10.16, PChem gained seven sen to RM8.23, Supermax was eight sen lower at RM4.27, while Sime Darby lost three sen to RM2.40.

As for active counters, Pegasus and Borneo Oil were flat at three sen and four sen, respectively.

Scomi was one sen better at 6.5 sen and Pasukhas dropped half-a-sen at 3.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gained 62.41 points to 11,986.05, the FBMT 100 improved 61.56 points to 11,659.97, and the FBM Emas Shariah added 48.60 points to 13,294.75.

The FBM 70 advanced 108.42 points to 15,815.12 and the FBM ACE was 110.38 points firmer at 10,712.57.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 83.57 points to 15,583.53, the Plantation Index declined 22.06 points to 7,178.53, and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 2.22 points to 194.05. — Bernama