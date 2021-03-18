Asian stocks set to mostly rise after Fed projects US GDP surge

Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures added 0.12 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures rose 0.68 per cent. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, March 18 — Asian stocks were set for modest gains today after the Federal Reserve pledged to keep monetary policy and rates unchanged and projected a rapid jump in US economic growth this year as the Covid-19 crisis eases.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index, however, dipped 0.1 per cent in early trading while E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.08 per cent.

While inflation is expected to reach 2.4 per cent this year, above the central bank’s 2 per cent target, Fed Chair Jerome Powell called it a temporary surge that will not change the Fed’s pledge to keep its benchmark overnight interest rate near zero.

“If the Fed isn’t going to induce tightening, it’s very bullish for risky assets,” said Teresa Kong, head of fixed income and portfolio manager at Matthews Asia. “We should be seeing a mild rally in Asian assets and currencies.”

The Fed projected the US economy will grow by 6.5 per cent this year — the largest annual output growth since 1984 — thanks in part to massive federal fiscal stimulus and optimism around the success of coronavirus vaccines.

“It’s sort of shocking ... that officially the United States government believes it will grow faster than the Chinese government believes it will grow this year,” said Christopher Smart, chief global strategist at Barings Investment Institute in Boston, calling it a “head-turning moment for investors.”

The S&P 500 closed at a record high and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 33,000 points for the first time yesterday, bolstered by the Fed’s strong economic forecast and Powell’s comments that it is too early to discuss tapering-off measures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.58 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.29 per cent.

The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.4 per cent and remains down about 4 per cent from its February 12 record-high close.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.45 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.22 per cent.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.46 per cent.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR, last fell 4/32 in price to yield 1.6462 per cent.

The dollar index dropped 0.5 per cent to 91.405 after the Fed comments. The euro rose 0.7 per cent against the dollar to US$1.1978 (RM4.92). Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.1 per cent to 108.87 yen.

The Australian dollar rose 0.08 per cent versus the greenback at US$0.780.

Oil slipped for the fourth day yesterday, weighed down by rising US crude inventories and by expectations of weaker demand in Europe, where the vaccine roll out is faltering. Brent crude settled 39 cents, or 0.6 per cent lower, at US$68 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 20 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to end at US$63.68. — Reuters