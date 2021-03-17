Chinese video platform Bilibili eyes up to US$3.2b in Hong Kong listing

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited signage is seen in Hong Kong January 24, 2018. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

BEIJING, March 17 — Chinese video-sharing platform Bilibili is looking to raise up to US$3.2 billion (RM13.1 billion) in a second listing in Hong Kong, the company said today, becoming the latest Chinese firm to seek a foothold in the city.

Bilibili, which is Nasdaq-listed, is selling 25 million shares as part of the offering, at a maximum price of HK$988 (RM524) per share for the part of the deal reserved for Hong Kong retail investors.

The offering initially comprises 750,000 shares for retail investors, with the rest for institutional investors.

Bilibili listed on New York’s Nasdaq in 2018, and has nearly 200 million monthly users, most of whom are young people drawn to its broad range of entertainment such as mobile games and live shows.

A wave of Chinese companies has turned to Hong Kong for listings, with tensions high between Washington and Beijing.

Less than a week ago, search engine company Baidu said it was seeking as much as US$3.6 billion in a secondary listing in Hong Kong.

Tech giant JD.com raised almost US$4 billion in a Hong Kong offering last year.

Both companies are also Nasdaq-listed.

Today, Bilibili said it planned to price its offering on March 23.

Proceeds will go towards supporting user growth, content, and research and development to improve user experience, it said. — AFP