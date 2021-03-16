US dollar edges up as currency markets wait for Fed meeting

US dollar banknotes are seen in this photo illustration taken February 12, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 16 — A cautious tone dominated currency markets today, before the start of the US Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting.

The Fed’s policymakers are expected to forecast that the US economy will grow in 2021 at its fastest rate in decades, with unemployment falling and inflation rising, but are not considered likely to change their monetary policy.

The dollar index held steady overnight then rose as European markets opened, up 0.1 per cent on the day at 91.946 at 0804 GMT.

“Overall, the economic situation is improving further. What is decisive for the market is how the central banks react to this,” You-Na Park-Heger, FX and EM analyst at Commerzbank, wrote in a note to clients.

“The Fed is likely to try once again to dampen expectations of a reversal in US monetary policy. We will have to wait and see to what extent it will be able to convince the market though,” she said, adding that euro-dollar is likely to remain at current levels until the outcome of the meeting is known.

The firmer tone for the dollar came as US Treasury yields edged up, although they remained below recent peaks.

Investors will pore over whatever the Fed has to say about the rise in yields, which have gained on bets that economic growth and inflation could prompt a faster-than-expected normalisation of monetary policy.

“Anything less than a strong message of the Fed being very committed to maintaining favourable financial market conditions will likely see USD advance further,” wrote MUFG FX strategists in a weekly note on Friday.

The euro was at US$1.19185 (RM4.90), down around 0.1 per cent on the day.

It has held below US$1.20 since March 5, hurt by expectations for a slower economic recovery in Europe compared with the UK and US due to problems rolling out coronavirus vaccines.

Germany, France and Italy said on Monday they would suspend AstraZeneca Covid-19 shots after several countries reported possible serious side-effects, but the World Health Organization said there was no proven link and people should not panic.

The Australian dollar — which is seen as a liquid proxy for risk — was down 0.4 per cent at 0.77225 versus the stronger US dollar. The New Zealand dollar was down around 0.3 per cent.

Britain’s pound was down around half a per cent at US$1.3835. Economic growth in the UK will fall by 4 per cent in the first quarter of 2021 compared with the first quarter of 2020, the governor of the Bank of England said.

Japan’s yen was lower against the US dollar, changing hands at 109.225. The Bank of Japan’s two-day policy meeting ends on Friday. The central bank’s governor said on Tuesday that it was important to keep long-term interest rates “stably low”.

Germany’s ZEW survey is due at 1000 GMT. There will also be US retail sales data at 12.30 GMT and US industrial production at 13.15 GMT.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin fell to around US$55,899.22, having dropped from its latest record high of US$61,781.83 on Saturday. — Reuters