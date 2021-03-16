UK acts against NatWest bank over alleged laundering

People maintain social distance while they queue outside a Natwest bank as the spread of Covid-19 continues, in London March 26, 2020. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

LONDON, March 16 — Britain’s financial regulator today said it had launched criminal action against UK state-owned NatWest banking group over allegations of money laundering.

A Financial Conduct Authority statement said it had launched proceedings for the alleged failure to prevent the risk of money laundering over a near five-year period to October 2016.

It marks the first time that the FCA has taken such action against a bank.

The FCA has acted after about £365 million (RM2 billion) was paid into a customer’s account — including £264 million in cash.

“It is alleged that NatWest’s systems and controls failed to adequately monitor and scrutinise this activity,” it added.

NatWest, formerly known as the Royal Bank of Scotland, said it had cooperated fully since first being informed in July 2017 of the alleged incident.

“NatWest Group takes extremely seriously its responsibility to seek to prevent money laundering by third parties and accordingly has made significant, multi-year investments in its financial crime systems and controls,” the lender added in a statement.

No individuals are being charged under the proceedings but NatWest is scheduled to appear before a London court in April.

NatWest, which changed its name last year, remains majority-owned by the UK government after the world’s biggest banking bailout amid the 2008 global financial crisis. — AFP