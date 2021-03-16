Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall Street rallies

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.02 per cent or 5.28 points at 29,772.25 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.07 per cent or 1.30 points to 1,970.03. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, March 16 ­— Tokyo stocks opened higher today as investors took heart from record closes on Wall Street while awaiting the outcome of a US Federal Reserve meeting later this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.02 per cent or 5.28 points at 29,772.25 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.07 per cent or 1.30 points to 1,970.03.

“Japanese shares are seen rallying supported by gains in US stocks,” senior analyst Yoshihiro Ito of Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

The US Federal Reserve’s “policy decision and new forecasts... are undoubtedly another factor keeping investors a little bit cautious at the start of the new week,” Rodrigo Catril, senior strategist at National Australia Bank, said in a note.

The dollar fetched ¥109.18 (RM4.11) in early Asian trade, against ¥109.13 in New York late yesterday.

In Tokyo, Takeda Pharmaceutical was up 1.29 per cent at ¥4,155, trading house Itochu was up 1.68 per cent at ¥3,569, and chip-testing equipment manufacturer Advantest rallied 3.60 per cent to ¥8,910.

Travel agency HIS was up 3.95 per cent at ¥2,342 despite announcing its first quarter operating loss stood at ¥11.7 billion (US$100 million), worse than the market consensus of a ¥9.9 billion loss.

On Wall Street, the Dow and S&P again closed at records, as US traders continued to bet Covid-19 vaccines and government stimulus would heal the US economy.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.5 per cent to end at 32,953.46. — AFP