TOKYO, March 15 — Tokyo stocks opened modestly higher on Monday in cautious trade after a mixed close on Wall Street, with eyes on key global data and central bank meetings this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.03 per cent or 8.96 points at 29,726.79 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.20 per cent or 3.84 points to 1,954.90. — AFP