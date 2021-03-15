Kelington secures contract worth RM37.9m in China

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 15 — Kelington Engineering (Shanghai) Co, Ltd (KESH), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kelington Group Bhd, has won a contract from The Fourth Construction Co Ltd to perform gas hook up works for Ruili Integrated Circuit Co Ltd’s memory chip wafer fab project worth RM37.9 million in Hefei, China.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the group said the contract is for a period of one year commencing March 2021 and is expected to be completed by May 2022.

“The contract is expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of Kelington for the financial years ending December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022,” it said.

As at February 28, 2021, KESH’s accumulated 2021 new order was recorded at RMB34 million included other hook up contracts worth RMB32.8 million secured from the largest semiconductor foundry company in China.

With this new award of contract, Kelington said the latest order book of KESH is now at RMB94 million or approximately RM59.4 million.

The Fourth Construction Co Ltd of China Electronics System Engineering operates as a high-technology engineering enterprise. — Bernama