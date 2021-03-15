Dollar gains further as Treasury yields resume climb

US dollar and euro banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken May 3, 2018. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

LONDON, March 15 — The dollar gained for a second consecutive session today as rising US Treasury yields forced traders to cut their bearish dollar bets to four-month lows.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were trading at 1.6320 per cent today, close to Friday’s top of 1.6420 per cent, a level last seen in February. Rising US yields have lifted the greenback in recent weeks thanks to widening interest rate differentials relative to other major bond markets.

The dollar index, which tracks the US currency against six major peers, held at around 91.84 in early London trading today. It hit a late November 2020 high of 92.51 last week.

Rising bond yields will continue to dominate investors’ minds this week before a Federal Reserve meeting at which some analysts expect policymakers to strike an optimistic tone on the US economy.

“The Fed is not expected to tinker with its monetary policy but instead communicate via forecasts that the situation is under control and that markets are running way ahead of themselves,” SEB analysts said in a note.

US producer prices increased strongly in February, leading to the largest annual gain in nearly 2-1/2 years, with the country’s economy set for a massive shot in the arm from President Joe Biden’s US$1.9 trillion (RM7.8 trillion) stimulus package.

The greenback rose 0.2 per cent against the yen to ¥109.22, drifting to its highest since June 2020.

The euro weakened 0.2 per cent to US$1.1925 after rising last week for the first time in three weeks as latest data showed hedge funds slashed their net euro positions.

The Australian dollar — viewed widely as a liquid proxy for risk appetite — fell 0.3 per cent to US$0.7732, extending Friday’s 0.4 per cent loss.

Bitcoin weakened 1.4 per cent after surging to a record high of US$61,781.83 over the weekend.

The dollar has been supported by a paring of bets for its decline, with speculators cutting net short positions to the lowest since mid-November in the week ended March 9. — Reuters