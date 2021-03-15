China industrial output rises 35.1pc in Jan-Feb from a year ago

Retail sales increased 33.8 per cent from a year earlier in the first two months, compared with a rise of 32 per cent tipped by analysts. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, March 15 — China’s industrial output grew 35.1 per cent in January-February from a year ago, faster than the 7.3 per cent gain in December, official data showed today, adding further momentum to a recovery that is set to underpin solid economic growth.

The figure beat a 30.0 per cent on-year surge expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Retail sales increased 33.8 per cent from a year earlier in the first two months, compared with a rise of 32 per cent tipped by analysts, marking a significant jump from 4.6 per cent growth in December and after a 20.5 per cent contraction for January-February of 2020.

Fixed asset investment increased 35 per cent in the first two months from the same period a year earlier, slower than a forecast 40.0 per cent jump. That compared with 2.9 per cent on-year growth in 2020, and a 24.5 per cent plunge in January-February last year. — Reuters