Stocks post sharp weekly gains; Treasury yields, dollar rise

With US stimulus coming and vaccine rollouts reopening economies against a backdrop of super-loose monetary policy, some analysts expect inflation to pick up. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

NEW YORK, March 13— An index of stocks across the world dipped yesterday but still posted its strongest weekly gain in five, while benchmark US Treasury yields climbed to 13-month highs, partly on optimism after a US$1.9 trillion (RM7.8 trillion) recovery package was signed into law.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 drifted higher to end up 0.1 per cent on the day and 2.6 per cent for the week, its strongest weekly showing since early February. The Nasdaq underperformed as the rotation from growth to value continued. The Dow Industrials hit an intraday record high every day this week.

The Friday spike in Treasury yields supported the dollar, which closed the week down 0.3 per cent against a basket of currency peers, the biggest drop in four weeks.

With US stimulus coming and vaccine rollouts reopening economies against a backdrop of super-loose monetary policy, some analysts expect inflation to pick up.

“We are back to the idea that more growth is more inflation and investors are a little nervous about current yield levels which is affecting tech stocks,” said Victoria Fernandez, chief market strategist at Crossmark Global Investments in Houston.

“It’s all about the pace in which yields grow and the market seems to be comfortable with another 10-20 basis points jump in the benchmark yield if backed up by strong data that shows economic recovery.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 293.05 points, or 0.9 per cent, to 32,778.64, the S&P 500 gained 4 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 3,943.34 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 78.81 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 13,319.87.

The Dow had its biggest week so far this year with a 4.1 per cent advance and the Nasdaq posted its first positive week in four, up 3.1 per cent.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.26 per cent yesterday and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.06 per cent.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.69 per cent. Overnight, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.64 per cent lower, while Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.73 per cent.

US 10-year Treasury yields rose above 1.6 per cent and posted their seventh consecutive weekly rise.

“The bias in rates is still higher barring an unforeseen setback on the vaccines or explicit Fed action,” said Gregory Faranello, head of US rates at AmeriVet Securities in New York.

US data showed producer prices posted in February their largest annual gain in nearly 2-1/2 years, but the currently high unemployment rate could make it harder for businesses to pass on the higher costs to consumers.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 28/32 in price to yield 1.6247 per cent, from 1.527 per cent late on Thursday.

The recent, sharp, market moves give even more importance to next week’s meeting of the US Federal Reserve for clues to its views on rising yields and the threat of inflation.

In currency markets, the dollar index rose 0.243 per cent, with the euro down 0.27 per cent to US$1.1952.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.49 per cent versus the greenback at 109.04 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at US$1.3924, down 0.47 per cent on the day.

Markets are likely to remain volatile in the second quarter, particularly for the dollar, which was much stronger than expected at the start of the year, said Cliff Zhao, chief strategist at China Construction Bank International.

“The strong US dollar may weigh on some liquidity conditions in the emerging markets,” he said.

The Institute of International Finance on Thursday urged the Fed to give guidance on its managing of higher yields to avoid even more outflows from emerging markets.

Oil prices fell, with both Brent and WTI down slightly for the week after rising more than 10 per cent over the past two.

Yesterday, US crude fell 0.67 per cent to US$65.58 per barrel and Brent was at US$69.20, down 0.62 per cent on the day.

Spot gold added 0.1 per cent to US$1,723.75 an ounce. Silver fell 0.82 per cent to US$25.86.

Bitcoin last fell 1.92 per cent to US$56,661.44. — Reuters