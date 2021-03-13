Ringgit to trade sideways against US dollar next week

On a Friday-to-Friday basis, the ringgit fell further against the US dollar to 4.1160/1200 versus 4.0720/0760 a week earlier. — AFP pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — The ringgit is expected to trade sideways next week, tracking the performance of other emerging market currencies on the expectation of rising US yields, said analysts.

Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said the market is expecting the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to recalibrate its growth expectations higher in light of the US$1.9 trillion stimulus package that will likely continue to keep upward pressure on US yields.

“... this will be unfavourable for the ringgit which I expect to continue taking a defensive posture.

“Hence, I would suggest a range of 4.11 to 4.13 level against the US dollar next week,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd economist Adam Mohamed Rahim said traders will move to the sidelines ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting for the rate hike decision combined with slightly weaker oil prices.

“Therefore, the ringgit may trade in a tight range of 4.09 to 4.11 versus the US dollar next week,” he told Bernama.

On a Friday-to-Friday basis, the ringgit fell further against the US dollar to 4.1160/1200 versus 4.0720/0760 a week earlier.

The local note also traded easier against other major currencies.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0557/0593 from 3.0359/0395 a week earlier, weakened against the Japanese yen to 3.7720/7760 from 3.7544/7584.

The ringgit also fell vis-a-vis the British pound to 5.7262/7326 from 5.6267/6338 last Friday and eased against the euro to 4.9050/9106 from 4.8563/8627. — Bernama