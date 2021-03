China’s antitrust regulators weigh levying record fine on Alibaba, reports WSJ

The regulators are also considering whether the Chinese e-commerce giant should divest some assets unrelated to its main online-retailing business. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, March 12 — China’s antitrust regulators are considering levying a record fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd over suspected anticompetitive behaviour, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported yesterday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The fine could surpass the US$975 million (RM4 billion) that Qualcomm paid in 2015 over anticompetitive practices, the report said.

The regulators are also considering whether the Chinese e-commerce giant should divest some assets unrelated to its main online-retailing business.

Alibaba declined to respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Founder Jack Ma’s business empire has been put under intense scrutiny by Chinese regulators following his stinging criticism of China’s regulatory system in late October.

In late December China’s State Administration for Market Regulation announced it launched an antitrust probe into Alibaba.

That news came after authorities in Beijing halted a planned US$37 billion IPO from Ant Group, Alibaba’s internet finance arm.

The company has come under fire in the past from rivals and sellers for allegedly forbidding its merchants from listing on other e-commerce platforms, a practice known as “two-choose-one.”

Alibaba’s Hong Kong shares climbed 1.7 per cent this morning, after its New York shares gained 2.8 per cent overnight amid a broad stock market rally. The New York shares are still down about a quarter from their October levels. — Reuters