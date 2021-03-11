Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on central banks

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.60 per cent or 175.08 points at 29,211.64 while the broader Topix index was up 0.27 per cent or 5.18 points at 1,924.92 at the close. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

TOKYO, March 11 ― Tokyo stocks closed higher today on hopes for a global economic recovery, with investor focus shifting to major central bank meetings.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.60 per cent or 175.08 points at 29,211.64 while the broader Topix index was up 0.27 per cent or 5.18 points at 1,924.92 at the close.

“A lull in the rise in yields of US long-term bonds, along with legislation of the US stimulus package worth some US$1.9 trillion (7.8 trillion), are supporting the market,” senior strategist Mitsuhiro Shibata of Daiwa Securities said.

Shipping firms were higher on hopes for a global economic recovery, while some shares that are sensitive to economic cycles were lower, Shibata said.

A wait-and-see attitude was growing in later trade, ahead of the European Central Bank's policy decision later in the day and the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week, analysts added.

The dollar fetched ¥108.72 in Asian trade, against ¥108.38 in New York late Wednesday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, shipping firm Nippon Yusen surged 7.30 per cent to ¥3,380 and its rival Mitsui OSK lines climbed 7.45 per cent to ¥3,605.

Electronic parts maker Murata Manufacturing ended down 3.09 per cent at ¥8,741 and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron slipped 0.59 per cent to close at ¥40,410. ― AFP