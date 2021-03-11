Ringgit higher against US dollar at opening

At 9am, the local note improved to 4.1180/1230 against the US dollar from 4.1250/1280 at yesterday's close. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 ― The ringgit has opened higher against the US dollar today on the back of a weaker greenback, said an analyst.

Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said the US dollar had eased following the slightly lower United States (US) bond yields on Wednesday.

“On the local front, sentiments improved following news that the government has allowed travels between states which are under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) under the targeted travel bubble programme,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mostly higher against other major currencies.

It traded slightly better against the Singapore dollar at 3.0628/0673 from 3.0635/0664 on Wednesday but eased against the Japanese yen to 3.7957/8014 from 3.7955/7987 previously.

The ringgit appreciated versus the British pound to 5.7331/7417 from 5.7366/7425 yesterday and was higher against the euro to 4.9078/9154 from 4.9083/9127 previously. ― Bernama