Moody’s: Financial institutions’ sustainable bond issuance to hit US$300b record in 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Financial institutions and development banks’ issuances of green, social and sustainability bonds globally will approach a record US$300 billion (RM1.2 trillion) in 2021, up almost 30 per cent from US$225 billion recorded last year.

In a report today, Moody’s Investors Service said it expects renewed momentum this year, thanks to supportive governmental policies in major jurisdictions.

A combination of strong investor demand, policy measures and standardisation of regulations will drive further growth, it added.

“We expect financial institutions’ issuance of use-of-proceeds sustainable bonds to approach a fresh record this year, aided by a growing regulatory focus on ESG (environmental, social and governance) factors that encourages more financial institutions to issue sustainable bonds,” said Moody’s managing director Carola Schuler.

The projected increase in issuance this year comes after sustainable bond issuances from these entities reached a historic high in 2020, with a pandemic-related rise in social and sustainability bond placements outweighing a moderate decline in green bond volumes.

Nonetheless, Moody’s expects the growth in green bond issuance to resume in 2021 as supportive government goals in the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom and China, and closer global alignment on the fundamental goal of decarbonisation continue to drive issuance. — Bernama