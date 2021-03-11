MISC unit bags three long-term charter contracts from Shell

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — MISC Bhd’s unit, AET Tanker Holdings Sdn Bhd via its vessel-owning entity AET Inc Limited has secured three long-term charter contracts to own and operate three new building liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual fuel very large crude carriers from Shell Tankers (Singapore) Private Limited for operations in international waters.

The charters are for a period of seven years and expected to commence in the third quarter of 2023.

AET is the petroleum shipping unit of MISC and specialises in the global ocean transport of petroleum.

“The contracts do not have any effect on the issued and paid-up share capital and substantial shareholding in MISC and they are also not expected to have any material impact to the earnings per share, gearing and net assets per share of the group for the financial year ending December 31, 2021,” MISC said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

The risk factors affecting the contracts include changes in economic, political and regulatory environment, and operational risks, which are adequately mitigated by the terms and conditions of the contracts.

At the close of trading today, MISC shares fell one per cent to RM6.90 with 3.09 million shares traded. — Bernama