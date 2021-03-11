MEPs back CCTV on fishing vessels in EU waters

A general view of the European Parliament plenary room in Strasbourg, November 26, 2014. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, March 11 — Some fishing vessels in EU waters could be required to be fitted with CCTV cameras to monitor their compliance with rules on catches under a European Parliament proposal adopted today.

MEPs voted 401 to 247 in favour of that and other measures as the parliament’s position in negotiations is yet to be worked out with EU member states on revised fishing rules.

Under its proposal, a “minimum percentage” of fishing vessels longer than 12 metres would need to be equipped with CCTV.

That would apply to ships deemed to pose “a serious risk of non-compliance” with the rules or that have breached them at least twice.

Other vessels that voluntarily put up cameras should be rewarded with extra catch quotas or having infringement points erased.

The parliament’s proposal also called for a central EU register for infringements and “appropriate” sanctions for recreational fishermen found breaking the rules.

Vessels should also be fitted with geo-location devices so they can be automatically tracked, it said.

Negotiations on the updating of rules around the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy involve the parliament, the European Commission, and the European Council, which represents the member states.

It aims to improve mechanisms to prevent illegal fishing, leverage data collection for a more efficient system and ensure fisheries products can be tracked from net to plate.

The current rules date back to 2010. The parliament’s proposal largely hews to the one put forward by the commission, but it loosens the scope of CCTV usage and allows for greater margins of error in vessel logbooks recording catch estimates.

“We need some flexibility to take into account the realities on the ground,” said the chair of the parliament’s fisheries committee, Pierre Karleskind.

The EU commissioner for fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevicius, warned that the parliament’s relaxing of the commission’s objectives would “wipe out” four decades of improvements to the rules and give an advantage to big fishing operations over small ones. — AFP