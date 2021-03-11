Global stocks climb as data eases inflation jitters

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 462.97 points, or 1.45 per cent, at 32,297.02, the S&P 500 gained 23.37 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 3,898.81 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.99 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 13,068.83. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, March 11 ― A gauge of global stock markets climbed for a second day yesterday to its highest level in a week and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high after a report on US consumer prices calmed concerns about inflation.

The US Labour Department said its consumer price index rose 0.4 per cent in February, in line with expectations, after a 0.3 per cent increase in January. Core CPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy components, edged up 0.1 per cent, just shy of the 0.2 per cent estimate, after being unchanged the prior two months.

While analysts largely expect a hike in inflation as vaccine rollouts lead to a reopening of the economy, worries persist that additional stimulus in the form of a US$1.9 trillion (RM7.8 trillion) coronavirus relief package set to be signed by US President Joe Biden could lead to an overheating of the economy.

The House of Representatives gave final approval yesterday to the bill, one of the largest economic stimulus measures in US history.

“It (inflation) is not the biggest deal as long as it is kept in check,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategist at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky. “Higher rates are not really the boogeyman, more the speed of it over the last month or two.”

US Treasury yields slid after an auction of benchmark 10-year notes that showed tepid demand with lower-than-average bid-to-cover ratio.

The high yield was 1.523 per cent, a little higher compared with the “when-issued” or expected level at the bid deadline of 1.520 per cent. The bid-to-cover ratio was 2.38, compared with the reopening average of 2.41, according to BMO Capital.

Benchmark 10-year notes last yielded 1.5212 per cent, down from 1.544 per cent late on Tuesday.

Investors will now eye an auction of 30-year debt today, seeking to cover massive shorts. A weak 7-year auction in late February helped fuel inflation concerns and sent yields higher.

The fall in the 10-year yield after the auction wasn't enough to help the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which lagged both the Dow and the S&P 500 after its strong move on Tuesday, as investors stayed with names expected to benefit from the economic reopening like financials.

“Treasuries rallied but that didn't seem to give a boost to tech,” said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 462.97 points, or 1.45 per cent, at 32,297.02, the S&P 500 gained 23.37 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 3,898.81 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.99 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 13,068.83.

Europe's main index hovered near pre-pandemic highs.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.4 per cent after a rally in technology stocks on Tuesday pushed the benchmark to its highest level since February 2020.

The MSCI world equity index rose 3.92 points or 0.59 per cent, to 666.91.

Gold erased earlier losses to hit a one-week high yesterday, as US Treasury yields eased.

Spot gold prices rose US$8.85 or 0.52 per cent, to US$1,724.21 an ounce.

US gold futures settled 0.3 per cent up at US$1,721.80.

The dollar moved lower for a second day following the economic data.

The dollar index fell 0.22 per cent, with the euro up 0.21 per cent to US$1.1923.

Oil prices resumed their climb after two days of declines, extending gains after the Energy Information Administration reported a bigger-than-expected storage build.

US crude futures settled at US$64.44 per barrel, up 43 cents or 0.67 per cent. Brent crude futures settled at US$67.90 per barrel, up 38 cents or 0.56 per cent. ― Reuters