Ministry to implement project connecting Kampung Baru to Duke, Akleh

PUTRAJAYA, March 10 — The Federal Territories Ministry will implement a road project to link Kampung Baru and the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (Duke) as well as the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (Akleh) involving a cost of RM250 million.

Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the project, known as Duke 2A Lingkaran Kampung Baru or LINK would commence in stages beginning this year and expected to complete by 2024, adding that this project was crucial to redevelop Kampung Baru and also the main prerequisite to enable bigger developments in the area.

“As we all know, Kampung Baru redevelopment plan has been approved with a high plot ratio, thus it should have an efficient traffic flow.

“This (redevelopment plan) will make Kampung Baru more open to an efficient traffic network system as it is relatively isolated and connected by small roads only,” he said at a press conference here today.

Annuar said the project would allow direct access to Kampung Baru from Akleh as well as connect it to Duke 2A via Jalan Pekeliling, Jalan Tun Razak and Jalan Raja Uda, adding that a tunnel would also be built from Jalan Raja Abdullah through Jalan Sultan Ismail and back to Akleh to create a smoother traffic flow.

On another development, Annuar said works to beautify the Sungai Gombak riverbanks, known as River City, worth RM400 million, would be implemented as part of the River of Life initiative.

Using technology from South Korea, he said the project would involve the construction of a space for recreational and small business activities on top of Sungai Gombak.

Annuar said the beautification project would be implemented in stages starting from Kampung Puah to the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) area. — Bernama