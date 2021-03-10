Genetec secures new orders worth RM59.5m

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Genetec Technology Bhd has secured orders worth RM59.5 million from new and existing customers over the last three weeks.

The factory automation equipment maker said of these new orders received since February 19, RM57.9 million orders came from customers in the electric vehicle and battery industry while the remaining RM1.6 million orders were from the hard disk drive, electronics and semiconductor industries.

“The new orders were secured from 14 customers for customised machines of assembly lines and the supply of component parts in electric vehicles and batteries, hard disk drives, electronics and semiconductors,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

According to Genetec, each project’s tenure normally ranges from three to nine months depending on the size of the order and time frame specified by the customer.

“The scope of work will involve concept design and detailed drawing, order and receiving of component parts, system fabrication and assembly, software coding and programming, factory set-up and system testing and lastly, installation, commissioning and acceptance by customers,” it said.

The ACE Market company said the newly secured orders were on a project basis and it did not foresee any risk pertaining to the orders.

“The orders are not expected to have any material effect on the net assets per share of the company for the financial year ending March 31, 2022,” it added. — Bernama