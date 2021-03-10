Bursa remains firm at mid-morning

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 696 to 290 while 450 counters were unchanged, 759 untraded and eight others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Bursa Malaysia remained firm at mid-morning today, supported by buying interest in heavyweight stocks led by Top Glove and Public Bank.

Top Glove contributed 2.33 points to the barometer index, while Public Bank added 1.84 points.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia (FBM KLCI) rose 14.41 points to 1,639.19 from Tuesday’s close of 1,624.78.

The key index opened 4.25 points higher at 1,629.03.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 696 to 290 while 450 counters were unchanged, 759 untraded and eight others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.10 billion units worth RM2.52 billion.

In a research note, Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd said easing bond yields brought investors back with a vengeance as US equities recovered all round.

Although the Dow Jones Index Average closed off its record high at above the 32,000 mark, the Nasdaq surged by 3.6 per cent following a spate of profit-taking activities over the last few days.

In view of this, regional markets were expected to see improved performances all-round today, it said.

“As for the local bourse, we reckon the ongoing uptrend to continue after a much-needed improvement yesterday.

“Hence, we expect the FBM KLCI to possibly test the 1,635 level today with interests to centre on the laggards, especially the plantations stocks,” the research house added.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank rose seven sen to RM8.57, Public Bank gained five sen to RM4.47, Petronas Chemicals improved one sen at RM8.14 and Tenaga added six sen to RM10.76, but CIMB eased one sen to RM4.64.

Of the actives, Dagang Nexchange increased eight sen to 81 sen, Saudee warrants picked up 9.5 sen to 13.5 sen, Dagang NeXchange warrants climbed 2.5 sen at 37.0 sen, Saudee Group advanced 19.5 sen to 73.5 sen, and KTG shed one sen to 22 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 104.70 points to 11,939.67, the FBMT 100 Index expanded 100.55 points to 11,641.91 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 128.20 points higher at 13,150.92.

The FBM ACE gained 125.43 points to 10,315.15 and the FBM 70 added 127.06 points to 15,540.33.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index advanced 129.66 points to 15,872.10, the Plantation Index improved 0.14 of-a-point to 7,167.82 and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.63 of-a-point to 187.85. — Bernama



