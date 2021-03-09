S&P expects global sukuk issuance to rise further in 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — S&P Global Ratings expects the global sukuk issuance to increase to US$140 billion-US$155 billion (RM577 billion to RM639.3 billion) this year compared with US$139.8 billion in 2020.

Global head of Islamic finance Mohamed Damak said the credit rating agency expected some sovereigns in the core Islamic finance countries to tap into the sukuk market more aggressively in 2021.

“Corporate activity was muted in 2020 as they deferred capital expenditure (capex) because of the pandemic.

“They are likely to execute some of this capex in 2021, thereby necessitating access to capital markets,” he said at the 16th Kuala Lumpur Islamic Finance Forum, held virtually, today.

The forum, entitled ‘Global Islamic Capital Market Outlook’, was moderated by the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation chairman Datuk Mohd Redza Shah Abdul Wahid.

Mohamed Damak estimated that about US$65 billion worth of sukuk will be maturing in 2021, and part of this sum is likely to be refinanced in the sukuk market.

“Liquidity remains abundant and market conditions are supportive for now,” he said, adding that the economic shocks in 2020 had increased corporate credit risk.

However, it had not yet fully materialised, thanks to government support and regulatory forbearance extension, he said.

“We are likely to see an increase in default rates among corporates and potentially sukuk issuers in the next 12 months.

“This is especially so for those with low credit quality or business plans that depend on supportive economies and market conditions such as real estate developers and airlines,” he said.

In 2020, Malaysia’s total sukuk issuances accounted for 32 per cent of the global sukuk issuances amounting to US$65.6 billion. — Bernama