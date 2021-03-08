Deliveroo cuts annual loss before London float

A Deliveroo worker unloads his bicycle as he makes a delivery in London August 15, 2016. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 8 — Takeaway meals app Deliveroo said today it slashed its losses last year on booming demand from locked-down customers during the pandemic and confirmed plans for its London stock market listing.

The company made an underlying loss of £223.7 million (RM1.2 billion) in 2020, it said in a statement.

However, that marked an improvement from the loss of £317 million the prior year.

The total value of transactions rocketed 64 per cent to £4.1 billion.

Deliveroo last week picked London for its stock market listing, handing a major boost to the capital’s financial sector which has been roiled by Brexit.

The company today officially announced its “expected intention to list” in an initial public offering (IPO) that will target institutional investors outside the United States.

The IPO “will include a community offer in which the company will enable UK-based consumers with a Deliveroo account to apply for shares in the company”, it said.

A source told AFP that the listing was planned for April. It is not clear what percentage of the group will be floated.

Deliveroo confirmed in January that it would target a London IPO after a fundraising round valued the firm at more than US$7 billion (RM28.6 billion).

Since its London launch in 2013, Deliveroo has expanded across Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

More than six million people ordered food and drink every month last year via the 115,000 cafes, restaurants and stores that are listed on its platform. — AFP