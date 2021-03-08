Coherent deems II-VI’s US$6.2b bid superior to Lumentum offer

NEW YORK, March 8 — Laser maker Coherent said today it has determined optical components maker II-VI Inc’s revised buyout offer valued at US$6.2 billion superior to Lumentum Holdings’ proposal, signalling a possible end to the bidding war.

Under the revised terms of II-VI’s offer, Coherent stockholders will receive a higher cash component of US$170 and 1.0981 shares of II-VI common stock per share at the completion of the transaction.

II-VI had offered to pay US$6.4 billion in a cash-and-stock deal in February, but with a lower cash component.

Coherent also said it intends to terminate its merger agreement with Lumentum if they do not receive a revised proposal from Lumentum by March 11.

Coherent had earlier agreed to a US$5.7 billion deal with Lumentum in January, and weeks later received a US$6 billion rival offer from MKS Instruments.

Under the terms of Lumentum’s proposal, each share of Coherent common stock would be exchanged for US$175 in cash and 1.0109 shares of Lumentum common stock, but also had a higher termination fee in case the deal didn’t go through.

Bank of America and Credit Suisse are serving as financial advisers to Coherent, while Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP are serving as legal advisers. — Reuters