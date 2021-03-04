Wall Street slides on tech sell-off, other world stocks flat

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 119.98 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 31,271.54, the S&P 500 lost 50.51 points, or 1.31 per cent, to 3,819.78 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 361.04 points, or 2.7 per cent, to 12,997.75. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, March 4 — Wall Street fell yesterday as investors sold off technology stocks, while shares from Asia to Europe were flat, while the dollar rose even as US jobs data disappointed investors and virtual currency bitcoin jumped.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.05 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.68 per cent.

“We’re seeing a lot of what we’ve seen over the past week or so, that is markets being stymied to some extent by rising interest rates,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 119.98 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 31,271.54, the S&P 500 lost 50.51 points, or 1.31 per cent, to 3,819.78 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 361.04 points, or 2.7 per cent, to 12,997.75.

Equities retreated as benchmark US Treasury yields moved higher after declining for three straight days.

High-flying technology shares sold off as investors pivoted to sectors more likely to benefit as the economy recovers due to fiscal stimulus and vaccinations.

Emerging market stocks rose 1.30 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 1.42 per cent higher, while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.51 per cent.

The US economy’s modest recovery continued over the first weeks of this year, with businesses optimistic and housing demand “robust,” with slow improvement in the job market, the Federal Reserve reported.

Other data showed US services industry activity unexpectedly slowed in February due to winter storms, while private payrolls increased less than expected as manufacturing and construction jobs declined.

Investors were growing optimistic that US stimulus will soon energize the global economy. The US Senate was set to open debate on President Joe Biden’s US$1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, with Democrats eager to pass it soon.

UK Finance minister Rishi Sunak delivered what he hopes will be a last big spending splurge to get Britain’s economy through the Covid-19 crisis, and announced a corporate tax hike starting in 2023 to bolster public finances.

Longer-term US Treasury yields rose as investors looked toward comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell today for signs the central bank was set to acknowledge the risk of a rapid rise in rates.

The benchmark 10-year note was poised to snap a three-day streak of declines following a jump to a one-year high of 1.614 per cent last week, with many Fed officials having downplayed the rise in recent days.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 15/32 in price to yield 1.467 per cent, from 1.415 per cent late yesterday.

Euro zone government bond yields rose again on doubts about whether the bloc’s central bank will step in to curb the recent sharp increase, while data reflected optimism about economic recovery.

Although yields have dipped from their highs, pressure remains, with Germany’s 10-year Bund yield, the benchmark for the region, rising 5 basis points to -0.29 per cent. It remained far below its February 26 spike of -0.203 per cent.

The dollar gained as investors priced for strong US growth relative to other regions, while the safe-haven Japanese yen continued to weaken to a seven-month low.

The dollar index rose 0.157 per cent, with the euro down 0.21 per cent to US$1.2064.

Bitcoin hit US$52,652, the highest in a week. It was last up 4.1 per cent at US$50,533.

Spot gold dropped 1.3 per cent to US$1,715.40 an ounce. US gold futures fell 0.85 per cent to US$1,715.30 an ounce.

Oil prices rose, boosted by expectations that Opec+ producers might decide against increasing output.

US crude recently rose 2.44 per cent to US$61.21 per barrel and Brent was at US$64.04, up 2.14 per cent on the day. — Reuters