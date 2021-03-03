Yinson’s RSEK bags RM1.5b solar power contract

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Yinson Holdings Bhd’s 80 per cent indirect owned subsidiary, Rising Sun Energy (K) Pvt Ltd (RSEK), has secured a Letter of Award (LOA) for the development of a 190MW grid-connected solar photovoltaic power project at Nokh Solar Park in Rajasthan, India.

Following the LOA from NTPC Limited, RSEK will enter into a power purchase agreement (PPA) to supply 25 years of solar generated electricity to NTPC.

“The estimated aggregate value of the contract based on a fixed tariff of 2.25 rupee per kWh, is approximately equivalent to 27.5 billion rupee (RM1.5 billion), subject to the terms and conditions of the LOA and PPA to be executed.

“Commercial operation of the plant is scheduled to commence in April 2022,” Yinson said in a filing to Bursa Malaysia today.

It said the plant would be approximately 30km away from the group’s existing 140MW Bhadla projects, which are currently operated by its 95 per cent owned subsidiary, Rising Sun Energy Pvt Ltd.

Yinson expects the contract to contribute positively to the group’s earnings and net assets per share. — Bernama