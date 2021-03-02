Hong Kong shares finish lower

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.21 per cent, or 356.71 points, to 29,095.86. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, March 1 — Hong Kong stocks sank more than one per cent today after a top Chinese central bank official warned bubbles were forming in global financial markets and a correction was likely.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.21 per cent, or 356.71 points, to 29,095.86.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index also lost 1.21 per cent, or 42.81 points, to 3,508.59, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slipped 0.70 per cent, or 16.41 points, to 2,332.76. — AFP