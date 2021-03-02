European equities slip at open

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 declined almost 0.3 per cent to 13,975.18 points and the Paris CAC 40 reversed 0.2 per cent to 5,779.63. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 2 — European stock markets slid in opening deals today, as investors paused for breath after surging higher the previous day.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies dipped 0.2 per cent to 6,573.10 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 declined almost 0.3 per cent to 13,975.18 points and the Paris CAC 40 reversed 0.2 per cent to 5,779.63.

Asian indices struggled today to maintain a global rebound from last week’s rout as the improving economic outlook and vaccine rollouts were offset by lingering worries that valuations may have run too far. — AFP