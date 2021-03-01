United Airlines orders 25 more Boeing 737 MAX planes

A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey December 6, 2019. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, March 1 — United Airlines reached an agreement to purchase 25 more Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for delivery in 2023, the carrier said today, in a sign of an expected post-coronavirus travel industry recovery.

The contract brings United’s total order book on the MAX to 188 and represents a vote of confidence in the jet, which was grounded for 20 months following two fatal crashes, but cleared by regulators to resume service late last year. — AFP