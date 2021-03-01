eFAMAplace 3.3 sales campaign offers discounts up to 50pc

Fama director-general Datuk Zainal Abidin Yang Razalli said eFAMAplace sales performance has proven the importance of digital marketing in selling agricultural products. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — eFAMAplace, an online marketplace is currently offering discounts up to 50 per cent in conjunction with the Supermarket Sales Campaign 3.3 from today until Wednesday (March 3).

eFAMAplace is a one-stop online platform for consumers to purchase about 7,000 local agro-food and agricultural products including fruits, vegetables, seafood, meat, spices, and flowers.

The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) in a statement said the campaign is offering free shipping with a minimum purchase of RM10 and a discount of RM20 with a minimum purchase of RM80.

The online platform has recorded a total of RM500,000 in sales since it was launched last December, read the statement.

It said about 50,000 vouchers worth RM5 to RM20 are waiting to be redeemed by customers.

Meanwhile Fama director-general Datuk Zainal Abidin Yang Razalli said eFAMAplace sales performance has proven the importance of digital marketing in selling agricultural products, adding that the collaboration with an e-commerce platform such as Shopee has been found to help local farmers and entrepreneurs to expand their market reach.

“Shopee is also committed to helping and providing training via its Shopee University to farmers and entrepreneurs to trade online and we hope that this effort will improve the standard of living of the groups nationwide,” he said.

He said Shopee would also advertise and promote local products on its mobile application, website, and social media platform in support of Fama’s effort. — Bernama