Hong Kong shares close with healthy gains

HONG KONG, Feb 25 — Hong Kong shares finished today on a strong note, helping pare the previous day’s heavy losses, as investors welcomed reassurances from the head of the Federal Reserve that the bank would maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy for some time.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.20 per cent, or 355.93 points, to 30,074.17.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ganed 0.59 per cent, or 20.97 points, to 3,585.05, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slipped 0.51 per cent, or 11.88 points, to 2,335.40. — AFP