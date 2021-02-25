European stocks make gains at open

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 rose 0.2 per cent to 14,010.03 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.5 per cent to 5,823.85. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 25 — European stock markets rose at the start of trade today, lifted by a positive performance in Asia.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies climbed 0.4 per cent to 6,686.52 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 rose 0.2 per cent to 14,010.03 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.5 per cent to 5,823.85.

Another US Federal Reserve reassurance it would not hike interest rates until absolutely necessary buoyed Asian markets today, while traders were also taking heart from positive developments on the vaccine front. — AFP