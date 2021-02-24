Hong Kong plans HK$101.6b budget deficit in 2021/22 fiscal year

A sunset view of Hong Kong island and Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Feb 24 ― Hong Kong expects a budget deficit of HK$101.6 billion (RM52.9 billion) for the 2021/22 fiscal year, Finance Secretary Paul Chan said today.

Pandemic relief measures, including cash handouts to residents and tax breaks and other benefits to businesses, left the city with a much deeper deficit last year than the initially planned HK$139.1 billion.

Hong Kong usually runs balanced budgets or surpluses, since its pegged currency system commits it to fiscal prudence. ― Reuters