Heathrow airport dives into £2.0b annual loss

In this file photo taken May 10, 2020, a British Airways passenger jet comes in to land at London Heathrow Airport in west London. Heathrow last year had 22 million passengers compared with 81 million in 2019. — AFP pic

LONDON, Feb 24 — London’s Heathrow airport dived into a net loss of £2.0 billion (RM11.4 billion) last year, a result that “underlines the devastating impact of Covid-19 on aviation”, it said today.

The loss after tax, equivalent to US$2.8 billion or €2.3 billion, reflected a 73-per cent plunge in passenger numbers, Heathrow said in a statement.

The airport, one of the world’s busiest hubs, recorded a net profit of £546 million in 2019.

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye, who said passenger levels shrunk in 2020 to levels last seen in the 1970s, voiced optimism for the year ahead with Britain vaccinating millions of adults and preparing to exit its virus lockdown.

“We can be hopeful for 2021, with Britain on the cusp of becoming the first country in the world to safely resume international travel and trade at scale,” he said in the earnings statement.

“Getting aviation moving again will save thousands of jobs and reinvigorate the economy.”

