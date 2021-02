The German DAX Index graph is pictured during a trading session at Frankfurt’s stock exchange in Frankfurt. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 24 — European stock markets were mixed at the start of trading today.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies fell 0.5 per cent to 6,594.97 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 rose 0.2 per cent to 13,896.37 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.1 per cent to 5,785.93. — AFP