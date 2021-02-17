UK shares fall as inflation rises to three-month high

In this file photo taken August 9, 2017 commuters walk past the London Stock Exchange in London. — AFP pic

LONDON, Feb 17 — British shares fell today as inflation picked up by a little more than expected in January, while British American Tobacco slumped despite stronger annual profit.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was down 0.5 per cent by 0916 GMT, with British American Tobacco the biggest drag.

UK inflation rose a little more than expected last month as the country went back into a coronavirus lockdown, pushed up by higher food prices and less discounting of household goods such as sofas, official data showed.

“The fact that restaurants and hotels provided a large upward pressure on CPI, despite largely being shuttered in January, provides ample cause for caution when interpreting broad economic indicators in a world where activity has been so horribly distorted by lockdown,” said Laith Khalaf, financial analyst at AJ Bell.

The FTSE 100 has recovered nearly 35 per cent from its March 2020 lows and is now 12 per cent below its peak last year, led by stimulus support, but a surge in infections and lockdowns have recently slowed the pace of gains.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering a staged exit from Covid-19 lockdown that would see the United Kingdom’s battered economy fully returning to work in July, the Daily Mail reported, citing government plans.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index fell 0.6 per cent.

In company news, British investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown slid 7.2 per cent to the bottom of the blue-chip index after Peter Hargreaves, the largest shareholder and co-founder, sold US$416 million (RM1.6 billion) worth of shares.

Miner Rio Tinto rose 3.2 per cent after reporting its best annual earnings since 2011 and declaring a record dividend payout.

Signature Aviation fell 0.6 per cent after agreeing to sell its engine repairs business to US-based StandardAero for US$230 million. — reuters