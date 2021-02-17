European stock markets fall at open

Traders walk past the German share price index DAX graph at Frankfurt’s stock exchange in Frankfurt March 14, 2019. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

LONDON, Feb 17 — European stock markets fell at the start of trading today following losses across much of Asia.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index slid 0.4 per cent to 6,723.82 points, with traders looking past official data showing UK inflation edged up in January.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 index dropped 0.7 per cent to 13,968.31 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.5 per cent to 5,756.40.

British inflation meanwhile climbed to 0.7 per cent last month from 0.6 per cent in December on higher food prices, the Office for National Statistics said.

Analysts expect inflation to rise strongly in the coming months with the UK economy tipped to emerge from its latest coronavirus lockdown.

A huge fresh stimulus package due in the US has also fired inflation expectations in the world’s top economy, sending US Treasury yields close to one-year highs.

That has triggered concerns about rising borrowing costs, which market-watchers fear could dent the economic recovery and hit consumer spending.

“The 10-year (yield) is now at its highest level in almost 12 months and the speed at which it’s climbed in recent days may be causing a little alarm,” noted Craig Erlam, analyst at Oanda trading group.

“UK inflation is no cause for concern, despite it printing slightly higher than expected.”

Separate data today showed new car sales in Europe plunged 24 per cent to a record low in January from one year earlier.

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said that in 2020, marked by strict lockdowns and economic upheaval, car sales in the 27-member European Union slumped by some 3 million to under 10 million. — AFP