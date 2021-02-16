Tokyo shares open higher

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.48 per cent, or 145.59 points, to 30,229.74 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.37 per cent, or 7.21 points, to 1,961.15. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Feb 16 ― Tokyo stocks opened higher today as investors kept a bullish outlook with Japan preparing to start vaccinations against the coronavirus, fuelling hopes for economic normalisation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.48 per cent, or 145.59 points, to 30,229.74 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.37 per cent, or 7.21 points, to 1,961.15.

The market was also buoyed by global rallies overnight spurred by expanding coronavirus vaccination drives as well as hopes for huge US stimulus.

The Nikkei yesterday had closed above 30,000 for the first time since 1990.

Recent gains may mean that a period of correction is approaching, with the Nikkei seen as likely to take a breather soon, Okasan Online Securities said.

“Various media are reporting the rise of Japanese shares, and the market is attracting a lot of attention,” it added.

“Because recent gains have been made at a high speed, there might be times when we will see investors locking in their profit.”

The dollar fetched ¥105.39 (RM4.02), nearly flat from ¥105.35 in London overnight.

US markets were closed for Presidents Day.

Among major shares, Sony firmed 1.96 per cent to ¥12,205. SoftBank Group added 2.35 per cent to ¥10,240.

Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing rose 2.10 per cent to 101,550.

But Toyota fell 0.35 per cent to ¥8,426. Its rival Nissan also dropped 1.62 per cent to ¥600. ― AFP