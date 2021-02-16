TA Securities receives valid acceptance to 90.04pc stake in TAE

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — TA Securities Holdings Bhd has received valid acceptance to acquire all the remaining ordinary shares in TA Enterprise Bhd (TAE), representing 2.25 million TAE shares or 90.04 per cent of the total TAE shares in issue.

In a statement today, TA said upon the acquisition, it does not intend to maintain the listing status of TAE on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia, thus it would procure TAE to take the requisite step to withdraw its listing status.

“The shareholders who have not accepted the offer and continue to hold TAE shares will hold unlisted TAE shares, and therefore, will not be able to trade them on Bursa Malaysia,” it said. — Bernama