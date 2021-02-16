Perodua launches ‘Smart Build’ sustainable blueprint

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Perodua has launched its first sustainable blueprint, the Perodua Smart Build, that includes almost the entire Malaysian automotive supplier and dealer ecosystem, designed to thrust itself and the industry towards greater globalisation.

Its president and chief executive officer Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said the Perodua Smart Build is also the automaker’s ‘Transformation 3.0’ as it built upon its previous milestones to create a sustainable and robust automotive ecosystem.

“Under Transformation 3.0, Perodua is working together with its business partners to rationalise the gap in quality, cost, and delivery within the automotive ecosystem and get the industry to be in the right size,” he said in a statement today.

“Perodua Smart Build is an evolution of what Perodua and the Malaysian automotive industry were originally set up to do; to create a sustainable and robust automotive ecosystem.”

He said Perodua Smart Build was designed to help Perodua and the automotive ecosystem reap the benefits of the National Automotive Policy by making the industry more competitive and progressive.

Perodua has been also working with all its partners to utilise existing expertise beyond Malaysia as part of its effort to export local expertise abroad.

As such, Zainal Abidin said the automotive company would continue to leverage on its close partnership with Daihatsu Motor Company of Japan to realise Perodua Smart Build’s objective and the Malaysian government who had the foresight to create this ecosystem for the benefit of the nation.

“Chief among the components of the Perodua Smart Build are full product development by Perodua and its suppliers, the establishment of a first-class working culture, and first-class thinking that will be able to contribute to the nation.

“The launch does not mean that we have reached the full potential of these components, rather it marks the start of Perodua and its partners’ journey towards a higher level of competitiveness,” he added. — Bernama