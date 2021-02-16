Palantir adds more contracts in fourth quarter, revenue jumps 40pc

A banner featuring the logo of Palantir Technologies (PLTR) is raised at the New York Stock Exchange on the day of their initial public offering (IPO) in New York September 30, 2020 — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Feb 16 — US data analytics firm Palantir Technologies Inc today reported a 40 per cent rise in sales in its second quarterly results since going public in September last year.

The company signed 21 contracts each worth US$5 million (RM20.1 million) or more during the fourth quarter and said it expects sales in the first quarter to grow by about 45 per cent year-over-year.

Known for its work with the Central Intelligence Agency and other government agencies, Palantir has been partnering with big names including Rio Tinto and International Business Machines for data offerings.

Its revenue rose to US$322.1 million in the fourth quarter ended December 31 from a year earlier, the company said. — Reuters