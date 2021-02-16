Financials drive FTSE 100 higher on recovery optimism

People walk through the lobby of the London Stock Exchange in London August 25, 2015. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

LONDON, Feb 16 — The FTSE 100 rose today, helped by financial stocks that gained on bets of a vaccine-led economic recovery from a coronavirus-induced recession, while Glencore jumped after reinstating its dividend.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.4 per cent, with financials HSBC Holdings and Prudential Plc rising 2.8 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively.

Miners Rio Tinto, Anglo American and oil producers BP and Royal Dutch Shell were also among the biggest gainers.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index added 0.2 per cent.

“Markets are defending their gains today rather than making any great strides forward,” said Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at SpreadEx.

“How firm and informative the government will be on the lockdown easing timeline will dictate how the market moves in the coming weeks.”

The FTSE 100 has recovered nearly 34 per cent from its March 2020 lows and is now 14 per cent below its peak last year, led by stimulus support, but a surge in infections and lockdowns have recently slowed the pace of gains.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday he would plot a cautious but irreversible path out of the Covid-19 lockdown this week after the vaccination of 15 million vulnerable people.

Glencore jumped 2.7 per cent as it reinstated its dividend after its net debt fell by 10 per cent in 2020, helped by surging commodity prices in the second half.

BHP Group rose 0.4 per cent after the miner reported its best first-half profit in seven years and declared a record interim dividend.

British outsourcer Serco jumped 7.4 per cent to the top of the midcap index after saying it would buy consulting services provider Whitney, Bradley & Brown Inc from an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital for US$295 million (RM1.1 billion) to bolster its North American defence business.

Miner Petra Diamonds gained 8.1 per cent as its half-year core earnings jumped 20 per cent, although it cautioned that the pandemic might impact its ability to operate within its covenants. — Reuters