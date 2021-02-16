European shares hover near one-year highs; miners jump

Traders work in front of the German share price index, DAX board, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt September 4, 2017. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, Feb 16 — European shares hovered near one-year highs today as investors bet a bumper US stimulus package will power global economic growth this year, while Glencore led a rally among mining stocks after reinstating its dividend.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.2 per cent after jumping 1.3 per cent in the previous session to its highest level since February 2020.

A 3.8 per cent rise in shares of Glencore helped the European mining index climb to a near 10-year high, while energy stocks were lifted by stronger oil prices.

The UK’s FTSE 100 led gains among regional bourses, with financial stocks jumping on hopes that a swift roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines would lift the economy out of a deep pandemic-induced slump.

Germany’s DAX, on the other hand, was flat ahead of data that is likely to show investor sentiment remained tepid in February.

“(The German ZEW economic sentiment) is expected to show lockdown fatigue, something prevalent in EU data of late with the euro zone well behind the curve on the vaccination front,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

“By contrast, UK markets should continue to outperform as the rapid vaccination pace has markets scrambling to reassess Britain’s recovery outlook.”

The benchmark STOXX 600 is on course to log its third monthly gain in four as investors pile into sectors such as mining, energy, banks and industrial goods, which underperformed the broader market last year following a coronavirus-driven crash in March.

Global equities have also remained in demand as US President Joe Biden negotiates a US$1.9 trillion (RM7.6 trillion) stimulus package. In the euro zone, finance ministers agreed yesterday that supportive measures for the economy should stay in place as long as needed.

Investor focus later in the day will be on a flash reading of the euro zone’s fourth-quarter GDP estimate, with economists in a Reuters poll expecting the economy to have contracted 5.1 per cent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, a better-than-expected quarterly European earnings scorecard has raised expectations of a swifter business recovery this year.

Analysts now expect fourth-quarter earnings for STOXX 600 companies to have dropped 18.2 per cent, compared with an estimate of 26.8 per cent on January 1, according to Refinitiv data. Earnings are expected to rebound by 41 per cent in the first quarter of 2021.

Miner BHP Group rose about 1 per cent after posting its best first-half profit in seven years and declaring a record interim dividend, while Swiss dental implant maker Straumann jumped 2.9 per cent on reporting higher quarterly organic revenue. — Reuters