Stocks hit record highs; yields highest since March

NEW YORK, Feb 13 — MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe rose for a 10th straight session yesterday and hit another record high as investors anticipated new fiscal aid from Washington to help the US economy recover, while benchmark US Treasury yields rose to their highest levels since March.

On Wall Street, all three major indexes hit record closing highs, with energy, financial and materials leading gains among S&P sectors as investors snapped up cyclical and under-priced value stocks. All three indexes also posted gains for the week.

The Cboe Volatility Index, Wall Street’s fear gauge, ended below 20 for the first time since February 2020, shortly before the coronavirus pandemic roiled US stocks.

“We’re underestimating the lag effect of all the money in the system as more and more vaccinations are delivered and as more of the country reopens” from business shutdowns, said Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member of hedge fund Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

“We are continuing this rotation that would be consistent with the new business cycle, and as (bond) yields go up, value and cyclicals will lead,” Hayes said.

US President Joe Biden pushed for the first major legislative achievement of his term, turning to a bipartisan group of local officials for help on his US$1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.

The dollar was slightly higher, coming off its strongest level for the day, as risk appetite returned to the market, while Bitcoin was down 1.3 per cent on the day at US$47,356, after hitting a record high of US$49,000. It posted gains of roughly 20 per cent in a milestone week marked by the endorsement of major firms such as Elon Musk’s Tesla.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.7 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 31,458.4, the S&P 500 gained 18.45 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 3,934.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 69.70 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 14,095.47.

The US stock market will be closed on Monday because of the Presidents Day holiday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.64 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.37 per cent.

In the bond market, investors closed positions ahead of a long US weekend, while inflation expectations edged up to a six-year high.

Benchmark 10-year yields rose to 1.203 per cent, just pipping an 11-month high of 1.20 per cent that was set on Monday.

The dollar index rose 0.042 per cent, with the euro down 0.08 per cent to US$1.2118.

Oil prices climbed more than 2 per cent, hitting the highest levels in more than a year on hopes a US stimulus will boost the economy and fuel demand.

Brent crude rose US$1.29 to settle at US$62.43 a barrel after rising to a session high of US$62.83, the highest since January 22, 2020. US oil gained US$1.23 to US$59.47 after rising to a session high of US$59.82, the highest since January 9, 2020.

Spot gold dropped 0.1 per cent to US$1,823.46 an ounce. — Reuters