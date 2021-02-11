FTSE 100 gains on upbeat AstraZeneca results; Beverage makers jump

People check their mobile phones as they stand outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London August 23, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 11 — London’s FTSE 100 rose today, led by upbeat quarterly earnings reports from drugmaker AstraZeneca and soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC, while information group Relx jumped after it said it would raise its dividend.

AstraZeneca gained 1.7 per cent and was the top boost to the FTSE 100 after it beat analysts’ estimates for fourth-quarter product sales and also forecast revenue growth in 2021.

The blue-chip index rose 0.3 per cent with beverage makers leading gains after shares of soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC jumped 5 per cent on forecasting revenue recovery in 2021.

The mid-cap index added 0.1 per cent.

“Constant liquidity infusion by central banks is continuing to help support equities, in addition to the hope and optimism among investors that the vaccine roll-outs will help the economy get back on track,” said Keith Temperton, sales trader at Forte Securities.

Weighing on sentiment was a sharp drop in Britain’s housing market in January as the country went back into a coronavirus lockdown and a tax break for buyers neared its expiry, according to a survey.

Real estate stocks dropped 0.7 per cent.

A raft of global stimulus has helped the FTSE 100 rebound nearly 30 per cent from a coronavirus-induced crash in March 2020, but the index is still about 15 per cent below its highest level last year, underperforming its European and US peers.

Relx gained 1.5 per cent after the European information business provider planned to raise its dividend by 3 per cent.

Retailer Ted Baker plunged 7 per cent on reporting a 47 per cent fall in fourth-quarter revenue, as stores in Britain were shut during the latest lockdown and due to weak demand during the Christmas season.

Royal Mail was up 6.7 per cent after its quarterly revenue jumped 20 per cent, while the company also forecast an annual profit of more than £500 million (RM2.7 billion). — Reuters