European shares edge higher, AstraZeneca lifts healthcare stocks

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt July 5, 2019. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Feb 11 — European shares edged higher today, still on track to end the week flat, as investors kept close watch on a barrage of earnings reports from companies for clues on the pace of business recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was 0.3 per cent higher in early trading, after having gained nearly 3.5 per cent so far in February.

“Investors are assessing whether to take some profits after decent gains or continue riding February’s uptrend,” said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM.

The STOXX 600 is about 5 per cent below its peak of February 2020 after a rally of about 50 per cent since it crashed in March, aided by historic monetary and fiscal stimulus.

“However, markets do not move in straight lines and a 5 per cent to 10 per cent correction could happen any time soon... taking some profits may be something to consider in the short term,” FXTM’s Sayed said.

AstraZeneca rose 1.7 per cent, among the top boosts to the STOXX 600, after the Covid-19 vaccine developer beat quarterly product sales estimates and forecast 2021 revenue growth.

European healthcare stocks were up 0.5 per cent, while technology shares added 1.0 per cent and were among the top sectoral gainers.

The banks sector dropped 0.5 per cent as Germany’s Commerzbank tumbled 5.3 per cent after the lender said its loss deepened in the fourth quarter.

France’s second-biggest listed bank Credit Agricole jumped 5 per cent after posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Danone rose 2.9 per cent after investment company Artisan Partners demanded corporate governance and strategic changes, including separation of the French food group’s chairman and chief executive officer roles.

Schneider Electric rose 1.8 per cent as the French company said encouraging trends in data centres and connected living should help boost its core profit margin and sales this year.

Clariant dropped 2.6 per cent after the Swiss specialty chemicals maker said full-year 2020 sales slipped 5 per cent in local currencies, as demand was hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Swedish defence company Saab fell 6 per cent after posting fourth-quarter profits below market forecasts.

Investors also kept a close watch on signs of progress around the proposed US$1.9 trillion (RM7.6 trillion) US stimulus bill, while awaiting a reading on Americans filing applications for weekly unemployment benefits later in the day. — Reuters