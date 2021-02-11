AstraZeneca forecasts 2021 growth after fourth-quarter sales beat

AstraZeneca said it expects 2021 revenues to increase by a low teens percentage, with “faster growth” in core earnings to US$4.75 (RM19.20) to US$5.00 per share. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 11 ― AstraZeneca today forecast 2021 revenue growth after the Covid-19 vaccine developer beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter product sales, as a wide range of therapies helped cushion the hit from the pandemic.

The British drugmaker said it expects 2021 revenues to increase by a low teens percentage, with “faster growth” in core earnings to US$4.75 (RM19.20) to US$5.00 per share. Quarterly product sales of US$7.01 billion surpassed a company-compiled consensus of US$6.81 billion.

2020 was a crucial year for AstraZeneca. It teamed up with the University of Oxford to develop a Covid-19 vaccine, and made its largest ever deal by buying US drugmaker Alexion for US$39 billion as it bet on rare-disease and immunology drugs.

The London-listed company said its forecast did not include any impact from its Covid-19 vaccine, adding it intended to break out sales from the shot beginning in the first quarter this year. ― Reuters