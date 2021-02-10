Tokyo stocks open lower with eyes on Toyota earnings

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.32 per cent or 92.99 points at 29,412.94 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged down 0.22 per cent or 4.32 points to 1,921.22. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Feb 10 ― Tokyo stocks opened lower today after a mixed close on Wall Street, as investors awaited Toyota's earnings report due later in the trading day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.32 per cent or 92.99 points at 29,412.94 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged down 0.22 per cent or 4.32 points to 1,921.22.

“Japanese shares are seen starting with declines following a mixed close in the US market, with attention on Toyota's earnings report due at 13:25 (0425 GMT),” Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex, said in a commentary.

The dollar fetched ¥104.56 (RM4.04) in early Asian trade, against ¥104.61 in New York late yesterday.

On Wall Street, the tech-rich Nasdaq edged to a fresh record, extending a bull run for markets buoyed by rising hopes for fiscal stimulus and expectations of a strong economic rebound.

However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was essentially flat, dipping less than 0.1 per cent to end at 31,375.83, retreating slightly from an all-time high set Monday, and the broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1 per cent. ― AFP