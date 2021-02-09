Online’s share of UK grocery market will keep growing, says Ocado boss

An Ocado delivery van is seen along a country road in East Grinstead, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, April 14, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 9 — British online supermarket Ocado expects the online share of the overall grocery market to continue growing, even when the Covid-19 pandemic recedes, its boss said today.

According to market researcher Nielsen the online share of British grocery sales hit a record 16 per cent in January, up from 8 per cent in the same month last year, driven by increased demand during the country’s third lockdown.

“We suspect it’s likely to continue growing,” Ocado CEO Tim Steiner told reporters.

“Historically, we’ve always seen when customers have done this three to five times, they tend to stick with it, so it’s likely that it will just keep growing,” he said. — Reuters